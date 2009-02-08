The Los Angeles Times reports that Chris Brown was booked on charges of making "criminal threats" in connection with an attack against his girlfriend, Rihanna. Brown "remains under investigation for felony charges of domestic violence" at this time, though he posted $50,000 bail and left the Wilshire Division police station shortly before 9 p.m. last night.

Brown and Rihanna were seen out partying together the night before the Grammy Awards and both canceled their scheduled performances at last night's show. Before Brown turned himself into police, E! Online reports that Rihanna was seen with visible bruises on her face.

TMZ has a video of Brown's arrest.

Story developing. More details to come.