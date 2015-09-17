In trouble again? Chris Brown is in a familiar spot: under investigation.

The singer is being investigated in Colorado for an alleged assault after a woman claimed she was forcibly removed from his tour bus earlier this week, TMZ is reporting.

The incident occurred outside the Platinum 84 Gentleman's Club in Denver where Chris, French Montana, and Fetty Wap were shooting a new music video. The woman was apparently part of the production of the video.

The website reports that there was a strict "no cell phone" policy on the set because the artists were afraid of videos or photos being leaked. The woman, though, was forcibly thrown off of Chris' tour bus because she refused to give up her cell phone. The woman also claims that her cell phone was broken.

The woman has filed a report for 3rd degree assault and Chris and his friends are "persons of interest." Police, who are reviewing surveillance video, are interested in speaking to Chris and his entourage.

Chris' legal troubles are well known. After his infamous assault on Rihanna in 2009, he was again jailed in 2014 after pleaded guilty to assaulting a man outside a Washington, D.C. hotel room. That same year, he reportedly also settled a case that stemmed from a melee with rapper Frank Ocean and his posse.