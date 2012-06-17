Chris Brown's attorney is determined to prove rapper Drake was responsible for starting the violent club brawl in New York which left the R&B singer with a bloody cut on his chin.

The "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker was hit in the face with a bottle during the Wednesday night fight at Manhattan hotspot W.i.P., which erupted when tension between the two artists' entourages boiled over.

Reports suggest Brown sent Drake a bottle of champagne to show he had no hard feelings over their shared love for his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, but the peace offering was allegedly rejected by the rapper, who is said to have sent back an insulting note which made reference to the "Umbrella" beauty.

Police are now investigating the incident, although a spokesperson for Drake dismissed the rumors and insisted the hip-hop star "did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind" and was "on his way out of the club" when the altercation began.

Surveillance footage from the venue has reportedly proved useless to detectives' case, but Brown's legal representative, Mark Geragos, claims he has proof that Drake was at the center of the violence.

He tells the New York Post, "I have turned over evidence that it was Drake who instigated this. The evidence makes it clear that Chris is the victim in all of this."

"I believe the police are building a case against Drake and his thugs. Clearly, Drake was the instigator, and there is evidence he threw glassware."

Brown wasn't the only one hurt in the melee - basketball ace Tony Parker, who was also present at the club, got glass in his eye and four others were left with nasty injuries too.