Chris Colfer ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail WireImage 1 / 8 Chris Colfer poses in the press room during the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextWhere Are They Now? WireImage 1 / 8 ShareTweetPinEmail By Wonderwall.com Editors 3:08am PDT, Aug 30, 2010 Chris Colfer poses in the press room during the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail