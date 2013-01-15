Let Captain America lead the way! Rarely photographed couple Chris Evans and Minka Kelly were spotted leaving West Hollywood's Bootsy Bellows nightclub hand-in-hand Jan. 12.

The actors -- who rekindled their romance in the summer of 2012 after a brief 2007 courtship -- were celebrating a friend's birthday at the celebrity hotspot, a source tells Us Weekly. "It's really nice seeing them together," the source says. "Chris really likes her."

Earlier in the evening, Evans, 31, escorted Kelly, 32, to Sean Penn's 2nd Annual "Help Haiti Home" event at the Montage Hotel in L.A. Though the Charlie's Angels actress posed for pictures on the red carpet, the action star eschewed the press line. "She spent one minute on the carpet and beelined for Chris," an attendee tells Us. "She sweetly grabbed his hand as he chatted with another guy. He walked her hand-in-hand through the tables in the dining room to their table."

The couple "had their arms around each other the whole night," the attendee says of Evans and Kelly, who were seated at the same table as Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. "Chris kept making Minka laugh and she couldn't take her eyes off him."

Kelly's demeanor suits Evans perfectly. In a 2012 interview with Women's Health, The Avengers actor said he's not a fan of playing hard to get. "I hate that!" the Boston native said. "I just don't like games in general."

