In a new interview with Women's Health, The Avengers actor, 31, admits he's ready to settle down, but he's yet to meet The One. "I like women who get emotional about babies and puppies. I've met some incredibly cool women who are tough, but the woman you marry should have a really soft side."

Evans -- who once dated his London costar Jessica Biel -- despises "arrogance and false modesty" in relationships. "Nothing is worse than a beautiful girl fishing for compliments by saying how gross she is. On the flip side, I find genuine humility and modesty attractive."

The Boston native doesn't like when a woman plays hard to get, either. "I hate that!" he says. "I just don't like games in general."

After all, Evans has nothing to hide. "I'm a pretty decent tap dancer," he reveals to Women's Health. "I enjoy all types of dancing, actually. I get a couple of drinks in me and I stand up -- it just happens."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Evans: I Like Women Who "Get Emotional About Babies and Puppies"