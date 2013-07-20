SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actor Chris Evans recently filmed a kiss with co-star Scarlett Johansson on the set of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" — and says it was a little like kissing his sister.

The two stars reprise their roles as Captain America and Black Widow in the sequel, currently in production and set for release next April.

Evans says he's known Johansson for more than a decade since they co-starred in the 2002 film "Perfect Score" and the smooch is "still a big deal, let's be real." But the actress is "like my sister now."

The actor's used to kissing beautiful women as one of film's hunkiest leading me and the boyfriend of actress Minka Kelly.

___

Follow AP Music Writer Chris Talbott: http://twitter.com/Chris_Talbott.

___

Online:

http://comic-con.org