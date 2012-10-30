Three months after his seen-on-TV breakup from Emily Maynard, Sean Lowe appears to be bouncing back just fine, according to Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Given a second shot at love as ABC's new Bachelor after being dumped by Maynard on The Bachelorette this past July, Lowe, 28, is currently filming his spinoff series and, as Harrison tells Us Weekly, choosing his ladies very carefully.

"Sean's doing great and his choices and decisions so far have been really good. He's handling it really well," Harrison told Us at the 6th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards held Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. "I think people are really going to like him because he's so sincere. He really is looking for that someone and that makes it fun for everyone."

What makes Lowe the ultimate catch? For one, he's a true Southern gentleman, reports Harrison. "He's not looking for a Southern belle per se, but he's looking for a lady: someone who respects herself and her family," explained the show's host. "It's not a crazy, 'let's get drunk, let's get naked' type of season because that's not Sean. [The Bachelor] really does take the shape of the character and that's not him."

As Lowe -- three-quarters through his search for love -- finishes taping The Bachelor and Lowe presumably gets down on one knee, Harrison is confident season 17 of ABC's reality seers will make for must-see TV.

"Yes, he has his shirt off a lot, [but] . . . when you get to know the guy, he's very well read, very intelligent, a very smart guy," Harrison told Us. "He really wants to find love. His mom and dad have been married for many, many years and they're sort of the role model he's looking for. It'll be an interesting season."

Lowe's season of The Bachelor premieres in January.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Harrison: New Bachelor Sean Lowe Is "So Sincere"