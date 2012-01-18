This is going to be a big year for actor Chris Hemsworth.

In addition to reprising his role as Thor in "The Avengers," the 28-year-old Aussie will welcome a child with his wife, Elsa Pataky, this spring, the couple tells ¡Hola!

PHOTOS: New star dads

The actors, who wed in December 2010, are "delighted and very excited" to become first-time parents. Explains Spanish actress Pataky, 35, "Having the person that you love by your side and starting a family with them is the best thing that can happen to you in this life. You can't ask for more."

PHOTOS: Stars as superheroes

What does Hemsworth love most about his wife, who recently starred opposite Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Fast Five"?

VIDEO: See Chris kick butt as Thor

"She's always smiling," Hemsworth told Us Weekly in April. "She's a lot of fun to be around."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Sienna Miller Is Pregnant!

2012's Celeb Baby Brigade

Beyonce and Jay-Z Welcome a Baby Girl!