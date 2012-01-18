Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Expecting a Baby
This is going to be a big year for actor Chris Hemsworth.
In addition to reprising his role as Thor in "The Avengers," the 28-year-old Aussie will welcome a child with his wife, Elsa Pataky, this spring, the couple tells ¡Hola!
The actors, who wed in December 2010, are "delighted and very excited" to become first-time parents. Explains Spanish actress Pataky, 35, "Having the person that you love by your side and starting a family with them is the best thing that can happen to you in this life. You can't ask for more."
What does Hemsworth love most about his wife, who recently starred opposite Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Fast Five"?
VIDEO: See Chris kick butt as Thor
"She's always smiling," Hemsworth told Us Weekly in April. "She's a lot of fun to be around."
