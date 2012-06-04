Fatherhood suits Chris Hemsworth well!

PHOTOS: Hollywood's new star dads

The Snow White and the Huntsman actor became a first-time dad to daughter India Rose on May 11 with his wife Elsa Pataky. On Sunday, Hemsworth, 28, attended the 2012 MTV Movie Awards -- with his Snow White costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron -- and chatted with Us Weekly. And for a new dad, he looked very well rested!

PHOTOS: Shirtless dads

"Yeah, she's been great," he told Us. "She sleeps very well. Not out of any skill on my behalf, but my wife has been amazing."

What's the best part about fatherhood so far?

"Just her being here," he said. "It's certainly taken all my focus and attention away from work -- or what have you -- but that's the main thing on my brain right now. It's wonderful."

PHOTOS: Quirkiest celeb baby names

As for changing dirty diapers, Hemsworth said "of course" he does.

"You don't change clean ones, do you?" he joked.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chris Hemsworth: Fatherhood Is "Wonderful"