Elsa Pataky is having quite an adventurous pregnancy!

On the same day she and husband Chris Hemsworth confirmed their pregnancy news to Us Weekly, the two were photographed vacationing in St. Barts Tuesday.

Fast Five star Pataky, 35, showed off her growing baby bump in a black bikini as she slid down an inflatable water toboggan. Hemsworth, meanwhile, showed off his famous abs and chiseled chest in gray swim trunks.

Australian actor Hemsworth, 28, wed Spanish beauty Pataky in December 2010. This will be the first child for both stars.

"Having the person that you love by your side and starting a family with them is the best thing that can happen to you in this life," Pataky told ¡Hola!. "You can't ask for more."

