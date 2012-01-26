LONDON (AP) -- There's one note Chris Isaak won't be hitting — and that's a sick note.

The U.S. blues singer says he's never missed a show and neither has his drummer Kenney Dale Johnson or his bass player Rowland Salley in the 27 years they've been playing together. He says "I'm very proud of them."

Isaak released a new album this week "Beyond the Sun" and will soon embark on a string of concert dates across the United States. It's a collection of cover versions from Sun Records, the same place where Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash started their careers.

Isaak says his main inspiration for the new album was to "sing a bunch of those songs I like singing."