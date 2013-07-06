Chris Mann is singing a new tune -- married life! "The Voice" season two finalist married actress Laura Perloe on Friday in Camarillo, Calif., he confirms to Us Weekly.

"It was a magical night," the 31-year-old singer told Us of the breath-taking nuptials. "We felt so blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on the happiest day of our lives."

The bride, 31, looked stunning in a Lazaro-designed buttercup tulle gown while her groom wore a a tan tuxedo by District Homme. The couple exchanged vows in a private garden overlooking the mountains at Maravilla Gardens in Camarillo, Calif. After the vows, their guests were feted at a Mexican fiesta-inspired reception which honored their meeting place -- the New York City restaurant El Centro, where they met seven years ago. Mann explained that the popular eatery is "their favorite place on Earth."

Of the bash -- where the bride and groom were serenaded by their bridal party and friends -- Mann tells Us that the newlyweds had a night they will never forget. "We had the best time," he said. "We are looking forward to this exciting next phase of our lives together."

The pair got engaged last summer at a vineyard in Napa. "It was very sweet!" Perloe told Us Weekly shortly after the engagement. "He had just gotten off 'The Voice' -- so it had been craziness -- and we decided we wanted to take a few days to ourselves and go up to Napa and just kind of relax;Reconnect with each other. We went to one of our favorite vineyards and he did it the old fashioned way; got down on one knee!"

Mann finished in fourth place during the second season of The Voice, representing Team Christina Aguilera.

