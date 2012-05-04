There's no mother-in-law/son-in-law war between Blythe Danner and Chris Martin!

The 69-year-old Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, 39, gets along perfectly with her son-in-law, Martin. Paltrow and Martin have two children, Apple, nearly 8, and Moses, 6.

"Oh, Chris is wonderful and he's so good with their children and he's taught them those good English manners," Danner told the Daily Mail.

Danner's daughter married the lead vocalist of Coldplay on Dec. 5, 2003. "I think he met Gwyneth about a week after Bruce died. He would have loved him," Danner said of her late husband, who passed away ten years ago due to complications from cancer and pneumonia.

"He wrote the song 'Fix You' for Gwyneth when her father died and I weep every time I hear it," Danner said of Martin, 35.

"I'm mostly a jazz fan and I've never really been into rock 'n' roll music — although I guess Coldplay isn't really rock 'n' roll — but he's made me a convert," she said of becoming a Coldplay fan. "I do go to their concerts whenever we're in the same town and I don't even have to wear earplugs any more, which I did in the beginning."

And Danner's grandchildren are musical as well!

"They're much more into Glee because Gwynnie's been on the show," she revealed. "Mosey is very musical and he sings a lot of the songs from Glee."

