Chris Pine may not have a lady in his life, but the single star knows exactly what he wants in a woman. During a May 16 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 32-year-old "Star Trek Into Darkness" actor confirmed Us Weekly's report that he is a "single man" after splitting with model Dominique Piek earlier this year.

"What would you be looking for when you are looking for a woman?" DeGeneres asked the blue-eyed actor.

PHOTOS: Celebs' secret Star Trek pasts

"I don't know," Pine shrugged. "I think anything that any normal man would be looking for: intelligence, beauty and a sense of humor. ... You have to be able to carry a conversation after the initial attraction kind of dies down."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

During their chat, DeGeneres also tried to make Pine tear up after he revealed in Men's Health that he cries "all the time." The 55-year-old talk show host also asked the California native about his legions of admirers. "My fans have designated themselves the Pine Nuts," he told DeGeneres.

PHOTOS: Summer movie guide

"Let's talk about your Pine Nuts," DeGeneres said as she presented the actor with a pair of yellow briefs. "What do they do, the Pine Nuts?"

Laughing, Pine replied, "They're just a nutty bunch!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Following seizure, Kelly Osbourne heads to Amsterdam

Miley Cyrus' crazy Twitpic

Selena Gomez debuts her mom's bump on Twitter