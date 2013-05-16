Chris Pine talks about his dream girl
Chris Pine may not have a lady in his life, but the single star knows exactly what he wants in a woman. During a May 16 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 32-year-old "Star Trek Into Darkness" actor confirmed Us Weekly's report that he is a "single man" after splitting with model Dominique Piek earlier this year.
"What would you be looking for when you are looking for a woman?" DeGeneres asked the blue-eyed actor.
PHOTOS: Celebs' secret Star Trek pasts
"I don't know," Pine shrugged. "I think anything that any normal man would be looking for: intelligence, beauty and a sense of humor. ... You have to be able to carry a conversation after the initial attraction kind of dies down."
PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts
During their chat, DeGeneres also tried to make Pine tear up after he revealed in Men's Health that he cries "all the time." The 55-year-old talk show host also asked the California native about his legions of admirers. "My fans have designated themselves the Pine Nuts," he told DeGeneres.
"Let's talk about your Pine Nuts," DeGeneres said as she presented the actor with a pair of yellow briefs. "What do they do, the Pine Nuts?"
Laughing, Pine replied, "They're just a nutty bunch!"
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Following seizure, Kelly Osbourne heads to Amsterdam
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 05, 2018 These are the best football movies of all time