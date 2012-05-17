Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2011, and now Chris Pine and Dominique Piek are following in their footsteps.

For the first time ever, Pine, 31, and his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend, 26, walked hand-in-hand at the opening night gala in France Wednesday. South African Piek, who wore a Giorgio Armani gown, tweeted that "nothing could have prepared me for the crazy red carpet experience. Thank goodness I made it in one piece up the stairs!"

Pine -- whose exes include Olivia Munn, 31, and Audrina Patridge, 27 -- began romancing Piek last fall. In November, the Star Trek actor visited Piek's native country and "stayed with her parents in Capetown," a source tells Us Weekly. "Dom introduced him to all of her friends and family there."

Prior to her relationship with Pine, Piek -- who resides primarily in New York City -- dated Texas Rangers starting pitcher C.J. Wilson, 31.

Pine next stars in the drama People Like Us, costarring Elizabeth Banks, 38, Olivia Wilde, 28, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 54. It arrives in theaters June 29.

