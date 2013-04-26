Chris Pine and Dominique Piek's romance has come to an end, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. "It happened a while ago," a source says. The "Star Trek Into Darkness" actor, 32, and the Sports Illustrated model, 27, made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012.

"It was a mutual call," another insider says of their breakup. "They both needed their space. She has been very busy with her modeling work and traveling. He's got 'Star Trek' and his other projects keeping him busy."

Pine -- whose exes include Olivia Munn and Audrina Patridge -- began romancing the South African stunner in the fall of 2011. Prior to dating the actor, Piek was linked to professional baseball player C.J. Wilson.

Now that they're both single, the exes are focusing on their careers. "It's hard for two people at their age and on their level," a source tells Us. "They'll both be just fine, though." E! News was the first to report the couple's split.

