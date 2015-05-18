Love is in "full bloom" for Chris Pine.

The "Star Trek" actor was spotted in Los Angeles with new girlfriend "Vanderpump Rules" star Vail Bloom over the weekend, sharing a meal and a few smooches.

RELATED: Hot guys in white T-shirts

At one point, Chris even appeared to lean in and tenderly touch Vail's face.

RELATED: Hollywood's most eligible bachelors

Vail is no stranger to the Hollywood scene, though, as she was nominated for an Emmy for her role in "The Young and The Restless." Most recently, she appeared on "Vanderpump Rules" working as a hostess at SUR restaurant.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's life in pictures

After the lunch date, the duo were spotted shopping.

Since shooting to stardom, Chris has been linked to a slew of stars, including Lindsay Lohan and Audrina Patridge. In 2013, he split from longtime model girlfriend Dominique Piek. Afterward, he was linked with Zoe Kravitz.