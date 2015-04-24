Chris Pratt continues to melt America's collective heart with his charm, charisma and his unashamed and vocal love for his wife. On April 24, Chris again gushed about Anna Faris during a Reddit AMA session.

"Anna and I are meant to be together," he wrote after a fan asked what drew him and Anna to one another. "Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life."

"She and I grew up 20 minutes away from each other but never met until we met in L.A.," he said. "We both got our start in horror spoofs. We both did an animated movie for Phil Lord and Chris Miller. We both made our careers playing guileless nitwits for laughs. We both have parents that have suffered with MS. The similarities go on and on."

The couple, who married in 2009, met in 2007 on the set of retro comedy flick "Take Me Home Tonight." They have one child together, 2-year-old son Jack.

"Anna is a great wife," Chis continued. "Very patient and understanding. Very supportive. So kind and genuine always. And she gave me a wonderful son and family of in laws that I truly love."

"Wow. That's the way I want to be able to describe my future spouse," a reader replied. "You two are my relationship goals," said another.

Chris Pratt. For the Win.