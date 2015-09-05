We already know Chris Pratt is a great husband and father but now we know he's a great son.

On Saturday, the "Jurassic World" actor tweeted an emotional tribute to his later father, Dan Pratt, who died in 2014 after battling multiple sclerosis for many years.

Anna Farris' husband posted a sweet vintage snap of himself and his brother out fishing with their proud dad. Along with the photo, the actor wrote a love-filled tweet to his late father, "Your to do list: 1) Have kids, 2) Play outside, 3) Teach them to fish, 4) Take pictures. Thanks Dad. Miss you man."

In a recent interview with GQ, Pratt described his father as an "old-school dad," who didn't always show his affection for the "Parks & Recreation" actor through words, but he certainly did in his actions and his quiet admiration for his son's talent.

"In his own way he let me know that he was proud of me … He didn't really react in any way, one way or another, but he was definitely proud. If I was on TV, he watched everything I was in. So it felt like I was able to communicate with him through doing work that was on TV."