Chris Pratt is one of the best French braiders in Hollywood, he can soothe a crying baby, he can kick butt at the box office and he can also rap?! What can't this "Guardians of the Galaxy" guy do?!

The 35-year-old actor stopped by Shade45 with DJ Whoo Kid on The Whoolywood Shuffle on Monday, and revealed that he knew every word to Eminem's album "Chronic 2001." "Me and my friend lived in a van in Maui, and we listened to that and smoked weed every day. ... I know every word," Pratt revealed.

WATCH: Chris Pratt Flashed Amy Poehler!

This proclamation had to be put to the test! That's when Pratt went into impressively rapping "Forgot About Dre."

That's not the only reason to watch this interview. The Parks and Recreation star also made a pretty good dig at Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber's altercation this past week when Bloom took a swing at the 20-year-old pop star.

"How embarrassing to get punched by Orlando Bloom?" Pratt joked. "Like of all the people you get punched by, it's Orlando Bloom. Oh no!"

With every interview, Pratt is slowly becoming the most beloved actor in Hollywood.

