Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are loving every minute of parenthood. While promoting his Oscar-nominated movie, Zero Dark Thirty, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Jan. 22, Pratt spoke about what life's been like since his wife gave birth to baby Jack in August 2012.

"It's been really amazing," the Parks and Recreation actor, 33, said. "You know, Anna and I both lead very fortunate lives. We're both actors. We've been able to do really cool things, meet neat people and go cool places. . . So there's not that much left that really excites you, where you're like, 'Wow, I can't believe that.'"

Raising an infant, Pratt explained, has renewed the couple's sense of wonder. "[To a baby], everything is a first. Everything is a brand new experience. The first time they realize that the sound they're hearing is the thing that they're seeing is an experience for them, and I'm reliving all the firsts all over again: the first time he recognizes the first laugh or me, or the first taste of something sweet."

Pratt brought along a picture of his 5-month-old baby boy "passed out in front of the TV" and a video that showed Jack sucking on a lemon. "It's his first fruit and it's his first prank we ever played on him," the actor laughed.

"He doesn't know if he likes it or not," host Ellen DeGeneres said after viewing the clip. "That is a precious baby."

Pratt agreed, saying, "We're certainly lucky parents."

