Swoon! Chris Pratt is one dreamy superhero.

The actor, 35, visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 20, pulling out all of the stops to make his time at the care center special. Pratt became his "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Peter Quill/Star-Lord, wearing his costume from the movie.

The Children's Hospital shared a sweet photo of Pratt letting a young man try on his massive Guardians jacket, while he sported the matching vest.

"Star Lord (@prattprattpratt) cheered up our patients by sharing #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy!" the hospital captioned the photo. "Thanks for making them smile!"

According to the Today show, Pratt held a screening of his star-making Marvel blockbuster, and got to know the young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, including kids staying in the pediatric ICU, as well as the hospital's cancer and blood diseases center.

Pratt previously revealed that he had swiped the character getup from the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy", specifically for the purpose of visiting children.

"I stole the jacket and some of the wardrobe so that, if this movie comes out and does what everyone hopes it can, I can follow the example of someone -- say, like, a Russell Wilson, you know -- and go visit kids," Pratt told Panzer TV in July, referring to the charitable Seattle Seahawks player who frequently visits ill children. "If it was a big enough movie, to where it would mean something to a kid who's sick in the hospital for Peter Quill or Star-Lord to come visit them, I'll do that."

"I think that's awesome, man. That would give me real meaning for this movie, you know?" the "Parks and Recreation" star continued. "Right now, it means high profile, cool jobs coming up, big press tour, and all the excitement of it all. But none of that really means anything. The coolest things would be that my son can one day see this and that maybe I can go affect some kids in a positive way, and be a good role model for them."