Chris Rock to the rescue!

The comedian helped spread a little early holiday cheer Friday when he came to the aid of a mom-to-be who went into labor at a New Jersey shopping mall.

Rock, 45, was shopping at Neiman Marcus at the Garden State Plaza mall when a woman's water broke a few feet away from him, just as she was about to step on the escalator.

The "Grown Ups" star, who has two kids with wife Malaak, used his trademark humor to keep the woman -- and a crowd of concerned shoppers -- calm until an ambulance was called.

"He was making the crowd and the woman in labor laugh," an eyewitness tells Us. "She recognized who he was immediately and he stayed there until the paramedics took her away."

No word yet on the mother and child's condition.

