Comedian Chris Rock was inundated with death threats after he called for tighter legislation for gun control.

RELATED: Who Said It? Dad Quotes

The funnyman reveals his email inbox was flooded with abuse last year after he spoke at an event in Washington, D.C. to back a campaign demanding stricter rules to govern the sale of weapons in the U.S. following a number of mass shootings.

RELATED: Who Said it? Comedian Edition

During an appearance on U.S. TV show Chelsea Lately, Rock insisted the experience had made him wary of supporting the cause in public again.

RELATED: Kanye, Tyra Banks and other stars throwing shade

He told host Chelsea Handler, "I'm not like, 'Get rid of all the guns;... I just don't think people should have machine guns in their house. Is that too much? Same way I can't drive a NASCAR (race car) down Sunset Boulevard (in Los Angeles) because there are regulations, maybe we should have some gun regulations..."

"(I received all these) crazy emails... (saying) I'll kill you b**tard. I'll shoot you in the head! I was like, you know what? This ain't (sic) worth it. I don't need this... You need a machine gun to go against the gun people... You'll never see me talk against anything for the rest of my life. If you see me talking about a cause, they are giving me a cheque. If you see me against a disease, I got it."