Chris Soules won't be putting his bachelor days behind him anytime soon.

The handsome pig farmer and star of the 19th season of "The Bachelor" says his dating life is "relatively non-existent" at the moment.

"After dating 30-some odd women and being engaged and going through that whole process, it's nice to just kind of get back to normal," the reality-TV star reportedly told CupidsPulse.com.

Chris and Whitney Bischoff got engaged on the season finale of "The Bachelor" and dated for six months before parting ways in May 2015.

"Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," they said in a joint statement. "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey."

Things may not have worked out between Whitney and Chris -- "I still stay in touch with Whitney and am good friends with her," he says -- but that doesn't mean he's totally given up on love: "It's about finding the right person, someone who appreciates the farming life and also the finer things in life," he told CupidsPulse.com of what he's looking for in a woman.

Could that woman be "Dancing With the Stars" competitor Rumer Willis? Earlier this month, the reality-TV hunk and the singer-actress sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out together twice in New York City, first at a Knicks basketball game and then at Lavo nightclub.

But Rumer denied that she and Chris are anything more than friends during a recent interview -- "Can people not go to games with friends anymore?" she reportedly fired back after she was asked to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Chris also dished on the tips he shared with new Bachelor Ben Higgins: "The main advice that I gave him was to make sure you take each relationship that you have with those girls very seriously and make sure they feel as comfortable as possible," he told CupidsPulse.com.