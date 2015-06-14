Karrueche Tran slammed Chris Brown in an Instagram post on Sunday, telling him to “man the f--- up” and “change the BS” in his life. The model, responding to a comment Brown made about wanting Tran to stop talking about him in interviews, fired back writing, “First off @chrisbrownofficial you just did an interview w Ryan Seacrest in which you spoke about me. My interview with ‘Access Hollywood’ was not entirely about you… they asked a question and as a mature adult I answered.”

Tran continued, “I’m not gonna shy away from something that I lived through. I’m talking about my life and experiences. I’m not speaking on you or bashing you (like I easily could). Don’t be mad at me because our relationship is over due to your lack of loyalty.. You know what’s weak??? You forcing yourself into my car… my broken window… blowing up my phone… trying to shower me w gifts… Man the f--- up and change the bs in your life like I’ve told you several times.” Tran ended her lengthy Instagram post by wishing the “best of luck” to Brown and his daughter Royalty.

It seems like Tran’s comment was sparked after Brown commented on an Instagram video of her “Access Hollywood” interview, writing, “Honestly, it’s so f------ pointless to keep doing interviews about me. Talk about your career. Da f--- u keep doing interviews for. Yes, I have a daughter. And I’m gonna man the f--- up and take care of her.” He added, “If there is no more relationship then u shouldn’t be doing f------ interviews with people I won’t let get the pleasure of prying into my personal life. S--- starting to get real weak now.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Brown got into an altercation last week with Tran as they were leaving Playhouse nightclub. A rep for Tran told Gossip Cop exclusively that the model got upset when Brown bought a table next to hers at the club. She then stormed out the venue and Brown followed, jumping into her car and refusing to get out. What do you think of this latest exchange?