Chris Evans has a lot of fans, but one young admirer got some special attention this holiday season. 9-year-old Kenny, who loves the Captain America movies, is fighting a brain tumor and staying with his family at Christopher’s Haven, a facility in Evans’ native Massachusetts. On Monday, Evans paid Kenny a visit.

The action star took pictures with Kenny and his family, signed autographs, distributed gifts, and even let Kenny tie him up in a chair. Kenny gave Evans a tour of his room, where the actor expressed excitement over the possibility of building a fort. It was all pretty cute, and the young cancer patient seemed thrilled.

Evans is in the Boston area this week to help raise money at an event for Christopher’s Haven, a comfortable care environment described as “a home for kids when cancer hits home.” The star says of the kids there, “It’s their strength that gives people like me strength. Any way you bring a smile, or give positive words of reinforcement and encouragement, it’s worth it.” Kenny was beaming. He told a news crew that Evans’ visit made him “more than happy.”

