Ta-da!

Six days after confirming that she and husband John Legend are expecting their first child, Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in a selfie that appears to have been snapped in her bathroom.

"Somebody is early to the party 😩😩😩," she captioned the shot, which shows a small but very-much-there pregnancy belly.

But Chrissy didn't appreciate the Internet making assumptions about the contents of her womb. "I did IVF. One at a time. It isn't twins. I can see the damn thing. Get out of my uterus!" she tweeted.

After Twitter user @helloticia_420 responded with this message -- "@chrissyteigen damn you got big fast! My bestie is due in Feb and she's 1/2 your size. Not twins? Probably triplets!" -- the model hit back. "Whoa 3 unimpressed faces for this one 😑😑😑," Chrissy wrote.

She really didn't appreciate it. "Please stop. I put one embryo in. I have ultrasounds every few days. I didn't announce at a week.," she replied to another Twitter user who suggested that she was having twins. "No more preg tweeting for me, lesson learned!! Back to food and reality TV and hay things," she added.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model, 29, and her Grammy- and Oscar-winning husband, 36, shared their happy baby news in an Instagram post on Oct. 12.

"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :) As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family," she wrote alongside a black-and-white shot with her husband resting his hand on her stomach.

"We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx."

The model revealed in September that she and the musician, whom she's been with for close to a decade, have undergone IVF treatments in the past after struggling with fertility issues. "John and I have been going through this for years and it's something that has been a part of our lives, and our friends have known," she said during an appearance on Tyra Banks' "FABLife."

If they could have, they would have had kids "five or six years ago," she added.

Chrissy's baby-bump photo post comes one day after she and John joined friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride.