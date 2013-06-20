No pants, no shirt, no problems. Chrissy Teigen's naked body may not fly with Instagram, but GQ is more than happy to have her. The model, 27, is heating up the pages of the magazine's July issue in a series of sexy shots that show off her famously fit physique.

In one photo, John Legend's fiancee leans seductively against a wall, her arms crossed over her chest to cover her bare torso. She's fully nude -- except for a pair of chunky heels on her feet.

Teigen has never been known for her inhibitions. She's the opposite of shy when it comes to voicing her opinions on Twitter; no joke is too dirty, no topic is off-limits. Because of this, she sometimes gets herself into trouble with other Twitter users (like Amanda Bynes).

Asked whether she ever regrets any of the things she posts, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model told GQ: "All the time! But not really a regret that I thought it, just that I said it."

Or, in the case of Instagram, shared it. "My naked-spray-tan thing comes to mind," she said, referring to the nude picture she posted that violated the photo-sharing site's user guidelines. "What no one knows is that my mom took it! My mom frickin' threw me under the bus!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chrissy Teigen Poses Nude, Flaunts Toned Body in Sexy Pictures for GQ