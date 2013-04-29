Chrissy Teigen experienced every girl's worst nightmare before the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Apr. 27. While getting ready for the star-studded event, the Sports Illustrated model was forced to change dresses after her black gown's side zipper "broke" at the last-minute.

"Any tailors in D.C. wanna sew me in?" Teigen wrote in an Instagram caption. The 27-year-old then shared a second picture of her embellished "backup" dress by Kaufmanfranco. "This one zipped," she wrote.

When Teigen and her fiance John Legend arrived the pre-dinner cocktail reception, the future spouses mingled with fellow attendees Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. After a brief chat, the model tweeted that Parks and Recreation's Poehler, 41, "is the most amazing woman ever."

During the actual dinner, Teigen shared a series of jokes with her Twitter followers. "Just threw poops at the Fox News table," she wrote. "Super awesome!" She later added, "I thought Gayle King just said PSY was next to Charlie Rose and I didn't think twice about it here."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Before White House Correspondents' Dinner