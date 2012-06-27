--Chrissy Tiegen missing her friend Erin Heatherton by minutes at the Carrera 6000 Launch & Solstice Sunglasses event at the Gansevoort Hotel in NYC.

--Mary J. Blige and Ne-Yo partying at DJ Kiss and DJ M.O.S' Baby I'm a Star party at Mr. H in the Mondrian Soho in NYC.

--Ryan Philippe hung out at The ONE Group's STK Los Angeles four year anniversary party, We Built This STK on Rock and Roll.

--Whitney Port and a group of gal pals hanging at Miami Beach's Shore Club, then celebrating their friend's bachelorette party (Port's the maid of honor!) with champagne and Italian eats at Bianca at Delano.

--Heidi and Spencer Pratt buying Colombian quartz crystals at Crystalarium in West Hollywood.

--Ashley Greene sipping on rose champagne at Bagatelle L.A.

--Patricia Heaton unveiling Samsung's newest smart appliance line at the "Make Your House Work" campaign launch in NYC.

--Dallas star Josh Henderson drinking whiskey with his buddies at the preview of new SBE club Blok in L.A.

--Tika Sumpter having drinks with friends on the rooftop of the Hotel Chantelle in NYC.

--Leonardo DiCaprio wearing his signature look of a baseball hat hanging in a private section of AV nightclub in L.A.

