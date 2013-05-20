Christian Bald! The Dark Knight Rises actor Christian Bale landed at LAX airport on Sunday, May 19 looking unrecognizable with a bald head.

The 39-year-old actor debuted his new look while walking through the L.A. airport with wife Sibi Blazic and their 8-year-old daughter Emmeline. Keeping a low-profile, Bale wore dark shades, a baggy black shirt and green cargo pants.

The previous day, Bale was photographed filming American Hustle with costar Amy Adams. The handsome actor got a serious makeunder for his role and sports a bad comb-over and heavier physique.

The David O'Russell-directed drama set in the 1970s also stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner and Robert De Niro.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christian Bale Looks Unrecognizable With Bald Head