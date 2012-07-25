Christian Bale, Wife Visit Victims, Memorial in Aurora, Colo.

Us Weekly

Christian Bale continued to pay tribute to those lost in "The Dark Knight Rises" theater massacre during his trip to Aurora, Colorado Tuesday.

After visiting with some of the moviegoers hospitalized following James Holmes' July 20 shooting spree that killed 12 people and left 58 injured during midnight screenings of "The Dark Knight Rises," Bale stopped by a makeshift memorial with his wife, Sibi Blazic.

"Mr. Bale is [in Aurora] as himself, not representing Warner Bros.," an assistant for Susan Fleishman, executive vice president for the studio's corporate communications told the Denver Post on Tuesday.

Bale's visit to Aurora comes on the heels of a Facebook campaign aiming to get the actor to pay a visit.

"Dear Christian Bale, please visit the injured children from the movie massacre as Batman," the campaign asked. "You have the power to be a hero right now -- not a movie hero, a real flesh and blood one. Sincerely, Everyone."

The 38-year-old star released a statement about the tragic incident on Saturday.

"Words cannot express the horror that I feel," he shared. "I cannot begin to truly understand the pain and grief of the victims and their loved ones, but my heart goes out to them."

