Although The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan released a statement on behalf of the cast Friday, star Christian Bale shared his own statement Saturday.

Bale said his heart goes out to the victims and their families after alleged gunman James Holmes, 24, opened fire during a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Colorado on Friday.

PHOTOS: The Dark Knight Rises movie preview

"Words cannot express the horror that I feel," Bale, 38, who stars as Batman in the film, said in a statement via MTV News. "I cannot begin to truly understand the pain and grief of the victims and their loved ones, but my heart goes out to them."

The alleged gunman is accused of killing 12 people and injuring 38 after he reportedly tossed a canister of tear gas into a theater and opened fire.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

On Friday, Nolan's statement also addresses moviegoers around the world as well as the victims and their families.

"Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew of The Dark Knight Rises, I would like to express our profound sorrow at the senseless tragedy that has befallen the entire Aurora community," he said. "I would not presume to know anything about the victims of the shooting but that they were there last night to watch a movie. I believe movies are one of the great American art forms and the shared experience of watching a story unfold on screen is an important and joyful pastime."

"The movie theatre is my home, and the idea that someone would violate that innocent and hopeful place in such an unbearably savage way is devastating to me," the director added. "Nothing any of us can say could ever adequately express our feelings for the innocent victims of this appalling crime, but our thoughts are with them and their families."

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost

According to CNN, investigators are currently working to access the suspect's booby-trapped apartment. "We have been successful in disabling a second triggering device," police spokeswoman Sgt. Cassidee Carlson said. "Although not certain, we are hopeful we have eliminated the remaining major threats. However, we will not know this until we enter the apartment."

Police apprehended Holmes in the rear parking lot of the movie theater Friday. NYPD police commissioner Ray Kelly told ABC News Friday that the suspect told police he "was The Joker" and was dressed up as the villain from the Batman trilogy.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christian Bale: "Words Cannot Express the Horror I Feel" After Dark Knight Massacre