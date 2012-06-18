NEW YORK (AP) -- The time is ticking on catching Christian Borle in his Tony Award-winning pirate ways.

The actor will be leaving "Peter and the Starcatcher" on June 30 to begin work on the new season of NBC's show "Smash." He won the best featured actor in a play Tony last week.

Producers said Monday that Matt Saldivar will take over Borle's part of Black Stash, the precursor of Captain Hook in the inventive play that is a prequel to Peter Pan.

Saldivar, who has a role in Oliver Stone's new film "Savages," was on Broadway this season in "A Steetcar Names Desire." He's also been in Broadway's "Grease" and "The Wedding Singer."

