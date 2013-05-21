INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christian music singer Sandi Patty will perform the national anthem at Sunday's Indianapolis 500 for a record sixth time.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Patty's selection Tuesday.

Patty is a five-time Grammy Award winner and longtime resident of Anderson, Ind. She last sang the national anthem at the 500 in 1992. She also performed it in 1987, 1988, 1990 and 1991.

Patty says it's a "thrill" to return to Indiana and participate in the event that "showcases Indianapolis as one of the best cities in the world."

Patty has sold more than 11 million albums and is the most decorated female vocalist in contemporary Christian music.