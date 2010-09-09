By Drew Mackie, with reporting by Paris Hampton

Dubbed a fashion prodigy at only 21 years old when he emerged victorious from the fourth season of "Project Runway," Christian Siriano has proven that his success on the show was no fluke. He has since become a Fashion Week staple whose creations have won acclaim from designers and buyers alike. Despite being so in demand, Siriano still took a break from the New York Fashion Week frenzy to speak with Wonderwall about Kim Kardashian, "Jersey Shore" and the VMAs.

Wonderwall: What trends should we be wearing in the fall?

Christian Siriano: Oh my God, fall! An amazing coat. Something that's sculptural and statement.

WW: Which celebs are you looking to meet for fashion week?

CS: I'm not trying to meet anyone! I'm dying to meet all the editors that come to the show!

WW: What do you think of Jessica Simpson judging the "Project Runway" finale?

CS: I didn't know. Genius! I think that's fabulous because she's very current. She's working on her own brands. Those shoes sell out like crazy! And I think for commercial designers on the show, I think that's great. I think it's super cool.

WW: What do you think of the other celeb designers: Kardashian? JWoww? Gwen?

CS: Gwen is genius. Victoria Beckham is genius. I think Kim Kardashian is genius. I don't know who those other people are!

WW: Do you watch "Jersey Shore"?

CS: I don't! I know Snooki. Who doesn't? You're sleeping under a rock if you don't. But other than that, I didn't know they were doing clothing! Well, that's interesting.

WW: Who are your VMA picks?

CS: I'm all about Gaga, I'm all about Rihanna and I'm all about Selena Gomez. I love Selena Gomez. I don't know if she's going to wear something of mine! She might!

