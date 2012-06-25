Avoiding what promised to be a nasty courtroom battle with her fourth ex-husband, Peter Cook, Christie Brinkley reached an agreement with her former spouse Sunday night regarding the care of their two children.

Christie Brinkley posted the following statement on her Facebook page, confirming the agreement: "I finally won the right to establish boundaries with provisions such as an intermediary to deal with email bullying, verbal and emotional abuse. I am hopeful the steps taken will now protect my Constitutional right to quiet enjoyment and peace and serve as a template for the courts to help others avoid the lengthy trials and tribulations that cost taxpayers money, and at a cost to families that CAN be calculated in dollars. But it's the emotional toll which can only be measured in tears that must be considered by the courts and media alike."

The couple's highly publicized 2008 divorce came after Cook was caught having an affair with a 17-year-old girl. The couple were married for 12 years before the split.

