Christie Brinkley Rescues Woman at Tony Awards
Christie Brinkley: supermodel, actress, lifesaver?
According to a source, Brinkley, 57, ended an interview midsentence Sunday when a young girl suddenly fainted in the Audemars Piguet Green Room during the Tony Awards.
Brinkley instructed the girl to stay down before asking someone to fetch a pillow. After a staff member retrieved one from the couch, Brinkley propped up the girl's legs and began to calm her down, kneeling by her side until paramedics arrived.
Once the ambulance arrived, a paramedic ran to the girl to evaluate her condition. Upon noticing the "Chicago" star, the starstruck paramedic exclaimed, "Christie Brinkley?!"
Without missing a beat, Brinkley told the paramedic that the girl "should get a CAT scan. She hit her head hard. You can't tell until she gets one."
A few hours later, the girl was in fine health and said she was grateful for Brinkley's assistance.
"It was nothing, really," a modest Brinkley told Us Weekly afterward.
RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
See the top 12 music video vixens
Find out which other celebs were at the Tonys
Check out what your favorite celebs are up to this week
RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:
VIDEO: Brooke Shields flubs her lines at the Tony Awards
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 26, 2018 Check out the best and worst dressed stars this October!