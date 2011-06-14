Christie Brinkley: supermodel, actress, lifesaver?

According to a source, Brinkley, 57, ended an interview midsentence Sunday when a young girl suddenly fainted in the Audemars Piguet Green Room during the Tony Awards.

Brinkley instructed the girl to stay down before asking someone to fetch a pillow. After a staff member retrieved one from the couch, Brinkley propped up the girl's legs and began to calm her down, kneeling by her side until paramedics arrived.

Once the ambulance arrived, a paramedic ran to the girl to evaluate her condition. Upon noticing the "Chicago" star, the starstruck paramedic exclaimed, "Christie Brinkley?!"

Without missing a beat, Brinkley told the paramedic that the girl "should get a CAT scan. She hit her head hard. You can't tell until she gets one."

A few hours later, the girl was in fine health and said she was grateful for Brinkley's assistance.

"It was nothing, really," a modest Brinkley told Us Weekly afterward.

