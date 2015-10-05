The love affair continues. Christie Brinkley and John Mellencamp were spotted leaving a hotel in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Sunday, the day after the pair dined together at Scalinatella, according to the Daily Mail.

Dressed down in jeans and gray boots, Brinkley, 61, wore a bright smile on her face as her 63-year-old rocker pal signed autographs for a few fans.

The pair sparked an initial round of dating rumors last month, following another date night in the Big Apple. At the time, a source told ET it was the first time Brinkley and Mellencamp had been out together.

Judging from the sweater Brinkley was carrying under her arm Sunday -- the same one she wore to dinner the night before -- things appear to be going well.

Mellencamp reportedly ended his three-year romance with actress Meg Ryan this past summer.

