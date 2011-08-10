It's hard to notice anything but a shirtless Adam Levine gyrating in a pair of low-rise pants in Maroon 5's new video for "Moves Like Jagger." But when his fellow Voice coach Christina Aguilera makes a cameo towards the end of the video, the diva definitely steals the spotlight.

Clad in a black and white polka-dot top, black leather pants and a floppy hat, the star nails the song's groovy, '70s-inspired vibe. The Grammy winner also sports long platinum waves and dramatic black eye makeup, reminiscent of Studio 54.

The 30-year-old singer was on the receiving end of some less-than-flattering remarks from Kelly Osbourne during a recent episode of E!'s Fashion Police.

After Joan Rivers, 78, said Aguilera looked "stuffed into" a Givenchy LBD at an event in Munich, Germany last month (and likened her to "Snooki's Scandinavian cousin"), Osbourne, 26, chimed in: "Maybe she is just becoming the fat bitch she was born to be. I don't know. She was a c**t to me. And she bought my house!"

Osbourne's digs at Aguilera's fluctuating weight didn't end there. "She called me fat for so many f***ing years," Osbourne continued, "so you know what? F**k you! You're fat too."

