Christina Aguilera debuts weight loss, fresh-faced makeover at 'Voice' event

Christina Aguilera makeover no makeup weight loss full figure The Voice

Us Weekly

She's not coming back to "The Voice" for Season 4, but Christina Aguilera made a jaw-dropping comeback anyway at an event for the NBC reality show on Wednesday.

Making a surprise appearance on the red carpet for the Season 4 premiere screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, the "Your Body" singer, 32, turned heads in a little black-and-white dress that showed off a noticeably slimmer figure -- not to mention Aguilera's toned, sexy legs, accentuated by high Louboutin heels.

PHOTOS: Xtina's weight ups and downs

Aguilera, whose over-the-top style, curvy figure and dramatic makeup provided frequent comment during her seasons as a mentor on the show, also tried out a more natural, fresh-faced beauty look.

PHOTOS: 'Voice' judges then and now

Speaking briefly with reporters outside the theater, Aguilera was coy on when, and if, she'll return to the show. "I can't say anything right now. I can only do what feels right for me in the moment and right now what's important for me, and this is why I love the show, and why I'm coming back in support," explained the Grammy winner. With Aguilera and fellow mentor Cee-Lo also out for Season 4, newcomers Usher and Shakira will join returning veterans Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

PHOTOS: Xtina's hair evolution

Dating former production assistant Matt Rutler for over two years, the divorced mom to son Max, 4, offered her advice for fellow pop star mom Shakira as she settles into her "Voice" gig. "Everybody figures it out at their own pace, you know, it is a juggling act, it's a balancing act to take on your responsibility in front of the camera, and then be Mommy behind," said Aguilera. (Shakira and beau Girard Pique share their infant son, Milan.) "Shakira seems like a tough girl that can hold her own, especially with these boys!"

Keep clicking for more photos of Christina's changing looks ...