Is Christina Aguilera worth as much as all the other judges on "The Voice" combined?

She rakes in "more than $225,000" per episode while the other judges make "around $75,000," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

And yet, last week on the show, Cee Lo wore glorified pajamas (including socks with soccer sandals) and Christina wore leather-ish granny panties with suspenders. Surely there's room in the budget for some actual clothing, folks.

