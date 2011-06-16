Christina Aguilera Earns More Than the Other 'Voice' Judges Combined
Is Christina Aguilera worth as much as all the other judges on "The Voice" combined?
RELATED ON VULTURE: Learn all about Gene Simmons' family drama
She rakes in "more than $225,000" per episode while the other judges make "around $75,000," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
RELATED ON VULTURE: Rebecca Black takes 'Friday' off of YouTube
And yet, last week on the show, Cee Lo wore glorified pajamas (including socks with soccer sandals) and Christina wore leather-ish granny panties with suspenders. Surely there's room in the budget for some actual clothing, folks.
RELATED ON VULTURE: Tupac's death is being re-investigated
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 30, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year