Christina Aguilera got choked up during the rehearsals for this year's People's Choice Awards, but like the true fighter that she is, soldiered on through her live performance on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The former Voice coach toned down her usually eclectic wardrobe, opting for a simple white blazer and black slacks for her debut performance of the new song "Blank Page" onstage surrounded by candles.

But Aguilera, 32, wasn’t quite so calm just one day before, sources tell Us Weekly.

"She was very emotional," one insider told Us. "The song is about making mistakes and realizing you can't go back but you can start over with a blank slate."

"Christina expresses herself through her songs and this one is very emotional," the source continued. "This year is a new beginning for her and she's excited."

Another source reported that Aguilera was "sobbing" during rehearsals and even had the audience in tears while rehearsing her emotional song.

Following her performance Wednesday evening, Josh Duhamel hopped onstage to present Aguilera with the "People's Voice" award. The blonde star admitted to crying "four times" during Tuesday's rehearsals.

"Thank you for giving me this form of expression and letting me use my voice," the "Your Body" singer said in her acceptance speech. "It means so much to me. When I sing I believe it truly is the only time I can truly be myself."

"I find a home in music and I hope others can find a home in music as well."

