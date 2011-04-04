Christina Aguilera is the first one to admit that she's had a rocky few months.

The singer -- who, within one month's time, flubbed the National Anthem during the Super Bowl, collapsed onstage at the Grammy Awards and was jailed for public intoxication -- says she's ready to turn things around.

"In light of the past year, there have been obvious setbacks," she told UsMagazine.com on Monday. "I've gone through a really hard divorce, and anyone who has gone through a divorce will speak about how hard the journey is from start to finish."

"It's a life-uprooting time and there have been hiccups along the way that unfortunately the whole world gets to witness and judge," she added.

The 30-year-old pop star -- and mom to 3-year-old Max, her son with ex Jordan Bratman -- said her recent slip-ups have been a blessing in disguise.

"I can laugh about my own hiccups and my own experiences in life because I'm getting through it," Aguilera said. "But I get to share these experiences with these people and I get to say not every performance day is going to be a great day."

"Sometimes you could be having the worst day of your life and you have to get up on that stage and you have to give to your fans in a way that they would never know the difference," she continued. "You have to lose yourself in that moment and you have to be so involved. Take yourself out of your own headspace or use whatever you're going through and put it into the passion of your song."

Aguilera said she plans to use her recent experiences to mentor contestants on NBC's "The Voice," where she'll coach aspiring singers alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green.

"There have been things that have happened on stage that any performer can absolutely relate to and I'm so happy that I get to share these moments with them in such an intimate environment," she explained.

"I'm actually revealing a lot about myself during this show -- a side of myself that I think a lot of people have never seen before, that only my closest friends see when the cameras go off," Aguilera said. "I just wanted to approach this show very openly. I'm human, too, and people make mistakes and go through things in life and I'm definitely taking that into the show."

