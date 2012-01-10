Entertainment Tonight.

Christina Aguilera opens up to Marie Claire about moving forward from a tough year in which she filed for divorce, flubbed the national anthem lyrics at the Super Bowl and was arrested for public intoxication.

The 31-year-old singer -- who is gearing up for another season as a coach on NBC's singing competition The Voice -- admits she faced major challenges in 2011. "That was a rough year," she tells the magazine. "Between my divorce and the other things I went through, a lot happened. It's hard for anyone to go through that in public. But when you're a celebrity and under a microscope, it's 58 million times harder. I grew an even thicker skin after that hard year."

Aguilera appears in great shape wearing a revealing blue outfit on the cover of the February issue of Marie Claire, which hits newsstands January 17th. While she's been criticized in the tabloids for her fluctuating weight and wardrobe choices and admits she's been through highs and lows, she claims that she's now completely at peace with her figure.

"I've been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It's noise I block out automatically. I love my body. My boyfriend loooves my body. My son is healthy and happy, so that's all that matters to me."

On being a single mother to her four-year-old son Max after splitting from Jordan Bratman after five years of marriage, Aguilera tells the magazine: "It's hard not having the consistency of a partnership on a daily basis. It's a struggle. But I can't single out my ex-husband [as the problem] because he's a devoted father and great with my son. We always make sure that we put Max first. I have help from family and good people around me in support of my career. I couldn't do what I do without a strong team behind me."

