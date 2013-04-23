Naughty and nice! Christina Aguilera is among the honorees in this year's Time 100: The Most Influential People in the World list, and celebrated at the magazine's annual, star-studded New York gala with another memorable look.

Showcasing the slimmer frame she debuted last month, the "Your Body" singer, 32, wore a daring Victoria Beckham dress with a keyhole cut-out that emphasized her famous cleavage, Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. The former "Voice" mentor and single mom kept her beauty look fairly simple, with her blond locks in side-swept, Veronica Lake-style waves and classic red lips.

For her Time 100 honor, Aguilera was praised by another legendary, big-voiced chanteuse -- Celine Dion -- in a short essay in the magazine.

"The first time I heard Christina Aguilera sing, I was totally blown away. I love the way she sings. Her tone is beautiful, and her voice has got so much power, yet so much sensitivity — and technically, I think, she's flawless," Dion, 45, raved. "Without a doubt, she's one of the most talented artists the world has ever seen and heard, and I think she’s going to continue to amaze us for many, many years to come."

"I'm very honored to be part of the #TIME100 list and for the wonderful words from Celine Dion," Aguilera tweeted. "Thank you! XoXtina"

