Looking good, Xtina! While running errands with her boyfriend of two years, Matt Rutler, on Sunday, May 5, a makeup-free Christina Aguilera pulled off the relaxed, chic look like a pro -- wearing round-framed sunglasses, a bright red sweater, skinny jeans, and black peep-toe stilettos. She kept her beauty regimen simple as well -- going sans makeup with her wavy hair flowing underneath a fedora.

Rutler, a former production assistant whom Aguilera, 32, met on the Burlesque set in 2010, appeared to be holding a new pillow for the pair.

Although the "Your Body" singer left her post as a mentor on The Voice after season three, she recently told Access Hollywood that she's been watching the singing competition show -- and cheering on new coaches Usher and Shakira -- from the comfort of her own house.

"It feels fun and the energy is fun when you're in it, but when you're watching from the outside, it's also like, no pressure for me," she explained. "No button pressure. So, it's nice. It's interesting to see Usher in Cee Lo's chair, and to see Shakira in mine … It's part of the Voice family and I feel their energy. They're leaving it positive."

Aguilera first debuted her weight loss this past March at The Voice season four premiere screening in L.A. In April, she looked better than ever, wearing a cleavage-baring Victoria Beckham dress at the Time 100 Gala.

She and Rutler started dating shortly after her divorce to music executive Jordan Bratman, with whom she shares a son -- Max, 4.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Aguilera Looks Slim, Fresh-Faced on Outing With Boyfriend Matt Rutler