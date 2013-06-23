Girl on the go! Christina Aguilera caught a flight out of LAX airport with boyfriend Matt Rutler by her side on Saturday, June 22.

Showing off her fit physique in a casual outfit -- black flip flips, ripped skinny jeans and a gray shirt with the words "Live Fast Cause It Won't Last" displayed on it, the "Your Body" singer looked relaxed and chic for the flight. She finished her style with sunglasses and a fedora hat, her blond tresses in a side braid.

"The Voice" mentor has flaunted her estimated 20-pound weight loss in recent weeks, looking better than ever. Besides exercising again with fitness pro Tee Sorge (who whipped her into shape for 2010's "Burlesque"), the 32-year-old singer has been practicing yoga.

"It's more of a mind-body thing for her," a source revealed to Us. "She believes in exercise that she enjoys, doing strength work as opposed to intense cardio."

Aguilera, mom to Max, 5 (with ex-husband Jordan Bratman), has been dating Rutler, a former production assistant, since 2010.

